Shafique acknowledges mistakes

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s opening batsman Abdullah Shafiq has said that no player intends to miss a catch, but it is an integral part of the game. Abdullah Shafiq addressed the media at a press conference after the second day of the Melbourne Test against Australia.

Pakistan cricket team’s opening batsman Abdullah Shafiq. — PCB

Reflecting on the crucial dropped catch of Australian opener David Warner on the first day, Shafiq expressed remorse, recognising the potential impact it could have had on the match. He also mentioned a previous instance in the Perth Test where he faced a similar situation. During the press conference, Shafiq acknowledged the significance of Australian captain Pat Cummins in their bowling lineup. He revealed that the team made a conscious effort not to give wickets to Cummins. Shafiq expressed optimism about the ongoing partnership between Muhammad Rizwan and Aamir Jamal, hoping they would contribute significantly to the team’s total.