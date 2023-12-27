Pele ‘would have been sad’ at state of Brazil team, says son

SAO PAULO: Pele “would have been sad” at the state of the current Brazilian national team, his son Edinho has told AFP in an interview days before the first anniversary of his death on Friday.

Brazil have struggled in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and presently occupy sixth place in the South American table, the last spot that affords direct qualification. The Selecao have struggled without their biggest current star, Neymar, who is a long-term injury absentee after tearing knee ligaments.

Players of Brazil pose for a picture before the beginning of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on October 17, 2023. — AFP

“This crisis didn´t appear overnight, there are big and complex problems,” said Edinho, 53, who is one of Pele´s seven children. “We are experiencing a decline... we still have great players but in previous times we had more high-level players than we do today.”

Edinho, who was raised by his mother as Pele and her separated shortly after they moved to New York when he signed for New York Cosmos in 1975 but grew closer to him in later life, added: “There is no doubt, if (Pele) had been there this year, he would have been very sad.”

Santos, the Brazilian club where Pele spent most of his career, are also going through a tough period after they were relegated to the second division for the first time in its 111-year history.

The club is wracked by financial problems and boardroom rifts. “Unfortunately this is no surprise. Anyone who has followed the daily life of the club could have anticipated such a scenario, and it has ended up happening,” said Edinho, who was Santos´ goalkeeper for several seasons. The ceremonies to mark Friday´s first anniversary of Pele´s death from cancer at the age of 82 are expected to be low-key.