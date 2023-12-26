Arafat named High-Performance Coach

LAHORE: Former all-rounder Yasser Arafat is reportedly set to take on the role of Pakistan’s high-performance coach for the T20 series against New Zealand in January.

Former Pakistan Test all-rounder Yasir Arafat. — Surrey Cricket Club

As per sources, Yasser Arafat is expected to replace the current Australian coach Simon Helmot for the T20 series. Arafat is slated to join Pakistan’s T20 team in Auckland on January 3. The T20I series against New Zealand commences on January 12 and concludes on January 21.

The cricket board is also in the process of applying for a New Zealand visa for three additional players, two bowlers and one batter, to address the issue of several players being unfit.