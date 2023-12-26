Punjab University beat Ananda College Colombo

LAHORE: Punjab University conquered Ananda College Colombo by 34 runs in their first one-day game here at the Punjab University Ground on Monday.

Punjab University posted 184 all out in 29.3 overs in the 30-over a side show. Taib Sohail top-scored 76 which came off 62 balls and contained nine fours and one six. Saad Ather smashed a 26-ball 31 which carried four boundaries.

A representational image of a batter taking a shot. — Pexels

Ali Hamza Junior chipped in with a 23-ball 15. Dhasim Ranasingh, Sharada Jayarathna and Sihath Samaravikrama got two wickets each.

Ananda College Colombo were restricted to 150-8 in the allotted 30 overs with Dhasim Ranasinghe top-scoring 30 off 24 balls. He hammered two sixes and as many fours. Aken Perera chipped in with a 42-ball 28 which included five fours. Pamith Kumarathanga remained not out on 26 which came off 20 balls and had three boundaries.

Huzaifa Ayub, Khaqan and Sad Ather got two wickets each. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, earlier, graced the opening ceremony. She appreciated the Milkar Pakistan and CICAS School for managing this event.

Ananda College Colombo, which landed here on Sunday night, will now face Government Islamic College (GIC) in their second one-day here at the DHA Phase 6 Stadium on Tuesday (today). The visitors will play three one-day and three T20 matches here against different oppositions.