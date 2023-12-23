Badminton, boxing, karate events in Karachi from Dec 27

KARACHI: More than 800 players and officials from different parts of the country will compete in the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League Badminton National League under the umbrella of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme as well as All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Boxing & Karate Championship 2023-24 in Karachi from December 27 to 30.

Iqra University under the management of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nassar Ikram will host the opening ceremony on December 26 at the Iqra University, EDC Campus, Karachi.

This representational image shows a badminton racket and shuttle. — Unsplash/File

Dignitaries of Sports fraternity such as Director Sports HEC, Javed Ali Memon, General Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association, Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association, Ahmed Ali Rajput, CEO Lahore Qalandars, Rana Atif, and Chairman Sindh Kabaddi Association, Ghulam Yaseen, will attend the gathering.

Minister Sport and Youth Affairs, Junaid Ali Shah, will attend the ceremony as Chief Guest. The Sports Gala - Karachi is jointly organised by Iqra University, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, University of Karachi and DOW Medical Health Sciences in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Pakistan.