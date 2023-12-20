Asian Indoor Games to be held in November next year

LAHORE: The Organizing Committee of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games has announced new dates for the Games which will now take place from November 21-30, 2024, in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand.
The Games had been scheduled in February and March but were postponed last month.
Before that these Games were slated to be held last November but faced postponement. Initially these Games were scheduled to be conducted in 2021 but had been postponed due to covid-19. The event will feature 290 medal events in 30 sports disciplines.
