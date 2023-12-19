Dynamic duo Martinez, Thuram fire Inter four points clear

MILAN: Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram shot Inter Milan four points clear at the top of Serie A with a goal each in Sunday´s 2-0 win at Lazio which continued their thrilling strike partnership.

Inter´s dynamic attacking duo made sure their team took full advantage of closest rivals Juventus only drawing at Genoa on Friday to put daylight between Simone Inzaghi´s side and the rest of the chasing pack.

Marcus Thuram celebrates with teammates Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez after scoring the team's second goal during the Italian Serie A football match Lazio vs Inter Milan at the Olympic stadium in Rome on December 17, 2023. — AFP

The pair have scored 22 of Inter´s 39 Serie A goals this term as they gun to beat local rivals AC Milan -- nine points back in third after beating Monza 3-0 -- to 20 league titles. Argentina striker Martinez dedicated his goal to his hometown of Bahia Blanca, where a powerful storm caused the death of at least 13 people when the roof of a sports club collapsed.

“My city and family have been affected by the storm, I wanted to send a message,” said Martinez. Inzaghi has never won the Scudetto as a coach but his team have been by far Italy´s best over the 16 matches played so far and continued their charge against a team where the coach spent most of his playing career.

His attentions now turn to Monday´s draw for the Champions League last 16, where he predicted a rematch of last season´s final with Manchester City. Martinez sent Inter on their way five minutes before the break by netting his 17th goal of a remarkable season to date, pouncing on a dreadful Adam Marusic backpass before skipping around Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel and prodding home.