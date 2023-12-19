Dynamic duo Martinez, Thuram fire Inter four points clear

MILAN: Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram shot Inter Milan four points clear at the top of Serie A with a goal each in Sunday´s 2-0 win at Lazio which continued their thrilling strike partnership.
Inter´s dynamic attacking duo made sure their team took full advantage of closest rivals Juventus only drawing at Genoa on Friday to put daylight between Simone Inzaghi´s side and the rest of the chasing pack.
The pair have scored 22 of Inter´s 39 Serie A goals this term as they gun to beat local rivals AC Milan -- nine points back in third after beating Monza 3-0 -- to 20 league titles. Argentina striker Martinez dedicated his goal to his hometown of Bahia Blanca, where a powerful storm caused the death of at least 13 people when the roof of a sports club collapsed.
“My city and family have been affected by the storm, I wanted to send a message,” said Martinez. Inzaghi has never won the Scudetto as a coach but his team have been by far Italy´s best over the 16 matches played so far and continued their charge against a team where the coach spent most of his playing career.
His attentions now turn to Monday´s draw for the Champions League last 16, where he predicted a rematch of last season´s final with Manchester City. Martinez sent Inter on their way five minutes before the break by netting his 17th goal of a remarkable season to date, pouncing on a dreadful Adam Marusic backpass before skipping around Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel and prodding home.
LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association here elected its new office bearers picking Mahmood Naveed as president and Shahid...
LAHORE: In a display of masterful golf skills, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Fatima Jinnah Punjab...
LAHORE: A half-bred young Sargent lived up to the expectations in the Winter Cup but an upset was pulled off by Al...
NEW DELHI: Some of the world´s top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for...
PERTH: Australia are on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a...
LAHORE: After losing two-time Olympian Shah Hussain due to his growing age and Qaiser Afridi who has settled in...