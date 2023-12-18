Jehangir praises special athletes’ performance

LAHORE: World squash guru Jahangir Khan has said that Pakistan’s special athletes are its pride and valuable assets.

“These brave athletes of the nation won more than 80 medals in the recent World Games and proved that when there is a determination to win and a strong belief in one’s hard work no mental or physical disability can block the way to success,” Jehangir said.

World squash guru Jahangir Khan shares the success story with young players during the Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on December 1, 2023. —Facebook/Pakistan Hockey Federation

He expressed these views in a meeting with the chairperson of the Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani, the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz, at Legends Arena Karachi.

On the occasion Pakistan Olympic Association Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Legends Arena CEO Talal Shah, Sindh Olympic Association Vice President Tehmina Asif, SOP National Sports Director Farkhunda Jabeen and Sports Coordinator Muhammad Huzaifa were also present.

Jahangir said that special athletes have always raised the name of Pakistan and have hoisted the green flag in the field of sports. “For their grooming all the modern sports facilities in the Legends Arena are present,” he said.

Jahangir commended the efforts of the Special Olympics Pakistan and said that the way Ronak Lakhani and her entire team are engaged in giving special athletes the opportunities to participate in sports based on equality and their rightful place in society in the spirit of serving humanity is praiseworthy.