Sarah, Sheeza in ladies final of Kulsum Saifullah tennis

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob Khan and Sheeza Sajid will play for the ladies title in 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis following their contrasting wins in the semi-finals Friday.
Sarah defeated Amna Ali Qayum 6-4, 6-2 while Sheeza edged out Esha Jawad 7-6(5), 2-6, 5-1(retd). The championships is a prestigious event that is held annually in memory of late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of PTF president Senator Salim Saifullah.
The event is sponsored by the Saif Group of Companies. Men’s singles semis and ladies’ final will be played on Saturday. Results: Men’s doubles semi-finals: Yousaf Khalil & Barkatullah bt Muhammad Abid & Waqas Malik 7-6(3), 7-6(4); Shahzad Khan & Jalil Khan bt Mudassir Murtaza & Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-4.
Ladies singles semi-finals: Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Amna Ali Qayum 6-4, 6-2; Sheeza Sajid bt Esha Jawad 7-6(5), 2-6, 5-1(retd). Boys’ singles 18 & Under semi-finals: Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0; Hamza Roman bt Hamza Aasim 6-4, 6-1.
