Fatima assumes captaincy, Nida ruled out of second ODI

LAHORE: In an unexpected turn of events, Fatima Sana has been appointed the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, taking over from the regular captain Nida Dar.

Nida, who led the team in the first ODI against New Zealand women, has been ruled out from the second ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch due to symptoms of concussion.

The image released on Feb 21, 2023 shows Fatima Sana celebrating with Nida Dar in T20 World Cup in Cape Town. —ESPNCricinfo

Nida Dar is the third player from the 17-member squad on the New Zealand tour to get injured. Shawaal Zulfiqar and Diana Baig were ruled out earlier due to injuries sustained during the series.

During the first ODI at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, Nida was struck by a ball off her own bowling in the 44th over. Nida’s availability for the third ODI is yet to be determined. Fatima, a right-arm fast bowler, will become the 10th captain of the women’s team in the ODI format.