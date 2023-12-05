Army win National Junior Athletics, HEC take women’s title

LAHORE: Army won the men’s section while HEC prevailed over the women’s section of the 5th National Junior Athletics Championships at Attock on Monday.

On the final day of the two-day event in the men’s section Army finished with 179 points which they secured by virtue of six gold, six silver and two bronze medals.

HEC finished as eunners-up with 164 points which they got by lifting four gold, four silver and none bronze. Punjab ended third with 120 points which they claimed by snaring four gold, four silver and one bronze.

Meanwhile HEC showed their dominance in the women’s section by finishing at the summit with 213 points which they secured by virtue of taking eight golds, seven silver and six bronze.

Sindh ended as runners-up with 79 points which they claimed by virtue of taking three gold, one silver and two bronze. Punjab followed also with 79 points which they clinched by virtue of taking three silver and four bronze..

Meanwhile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the 5th National Youth Athletics Championships men’s section by taking 211 points which they claimed by snaring nine golds, four silver and three bronze medals. Punjab with 137 points got second position by claiming three gold, six silver and four bronze. Sindh with 44 points secured third position as they got two silver and one bronze.