Premier League loses bid to ban loans between associated clubs: reports

Midfielder Ruben Neves. — AFP File

LONDON: The Premier League has failed in a bid to ban loan moves between associated clubs during the January transfer window, according to reports on Tuesday.

It was reported the Premier League wanted to stop teams like Newcastle loaning a player from another club owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Newcastle have been linked with a loan swoop for midfielder Ruben Neves, who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Neves would fill the void in Newcastle’s team left by Sandro Tonali following the Italian’s 10-month ban for breaking rules on gambling. The Premier League needed 14 out of 20 clubs to vote for the ban at a shareholders’ meeting in London on Tuesday.

But it is believed the vote only finished 13-7 in favour of a ban, leaving Newcastle free to make a January loan move for Neves. PIF owns 80 percent of Newcastle and also took over Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad in June.