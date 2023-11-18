Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton has defended F1's owners after criticism of the Las Vegas Grand Prix from world champion Max Verstappen. — AFP

LAS VEGAS: Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has defended the organisation of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after criticism from current world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Verstappen had said the event was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event” and said the street track was “not every interesting”.

Other drivers including McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had questioned the amount of commercial commitments that drivers have had to undertake around the race. The comments, after a glitzy opening ceremony with a drone show and performance from Australian singer Kylie Minogue, are unlikely to have pleased F1’s American owners Liberty Media, who are also promotors of the Vegas race.

But Hamilton said that the growth the sport in the United States was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali. “I hear there are a lot of people complaining about the direction that Stefano and Liberty has gone. But they are doing an amazing job,” said the Mercedes driver.

“The sport continues to grow. It is a business and you will still see good racing here. It is a country to tap into and really captivate the audience,” he said. Hamilton said there was clearly a buzz around the event.