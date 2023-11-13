Canada face Italy in BJK Cup final

Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez celebrate after beating Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova during the semifinal doubles match at the Billie Jean King Cup in La Cartuja stadium in Seville on November 11, 2023. — AFP

SEVILLE: Canada reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time in their history with a thrilling 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday, setting up a championship match against Italy.

Four-time champions Italy beat Slovenia 2-0 earlier on in Seville in the first semi-final, winning both singles rubbers. Canada, who were competing in the semi-finals for the first time in 35 years, knocked out the fancied Czechs, who have won the competition 11 times -- behind only record 18-time winners the United States.

Canada´s Leylah Fernandez beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to level the tie at 1-1 after Barbora Krejcikova defeated Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-1. Then Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski defeated Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in the deciding doubles.

"It´s been a great day for us, for Team Canada," said Fernandez. "Gaby was always there to attack and take it to them... I´m just happy I have a great partner out there (Dabrowski) who can show me how to do it." Rookie Stakusic, 18, who recorded career-highlight wins over Spain´s Rebeka Masarova and Poland´s Magdalena Frech in the group.