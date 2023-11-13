Canada face Italy in BJK Cup final

SEVILLE: Canada reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time in their history with a thrilling 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday, setting up a championship match against Italy.
Four-time champions Italy beat Slovenia 2-0 earlier on in Seville in the first semi-final, winning both singles rubbers. Canada, who were competing in the semi-finals for the first time in 35 years, knocked out the fancied Czechs, who have won the competition 11 times -- behind only record 18-time winners the United States.
Canada´s Leylah Fernandez beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to level the tie at 1-1 after Barbora Krejcikova defeated Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-1. Then Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski defeated Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in the deciding doubles.
"It´s been a great day for us, for Team Canada," said Fernandez. "Gaby was always there to attack and take it to them... I´m just happy I have a great partner out there (Dabrowski) who can show me how to do it." Rookie Stakusic, 18, who recorded career-highlight wins over Spain´s Rebeka Masarova and Poland´s Magdalena Frech in the group.
