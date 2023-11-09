16th CNS Golf starts today

Commander North (Navy) and Patron Pakistan Navy Golf (North) Commodore Khan Mahmood Asif, along with Administrator Margalla Greens Golf Club Commander (R ) Majid Satti talked to media.at the Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC), Islamabad on Nov 8, 2023. —Facebook/DgprNavy

ISLAMABAD: Leading amateur golfers will be seen in action over the next four days in the 16th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2023 that tees off at the Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC), Islamabad, from Thursday (today).

Commander North (Navy) and Patron Pakistan Navy Golf (North) Commodore Khan Mahmood Asif, along with Administrator Margalla Greens Golf Club Commander (R ) Majid Satti talked to media to highlight the salient features of the yearly event.

Commodore Khan Mahmood Asif said that efforts were on to raise golf standard. “Chief of Naval Staff Golf is a regular feature aiming at promoting the game and to encourage newcomers in pursuing the game.”

Main events to be contested during the CNS Golf include amateurs (gross and net) over 54 holes with 18 holes planned for each day from 10 to 12 November. Amateurs with handicap 12 and below have been drawn to participate in the category.

Seniors, ladies’ amateurs category event will be played over 36 holes with 18 holes each day on November 9 and 10 while juniors category is restricted to 18 holes. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf will be chief guest of honour at the prize distribution ceremony.