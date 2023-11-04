Haaland has time to win Ballon d’Or: Guardiola

Erling Haaland finished second to Lionel Messi in the 2023 Ballon d'Or. — AFP File

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland was happy just to be in the running to win the Ballon d´Or after missing out to Lionel Messi for the coveted prize recognising the world´s best player.

Messi won the award for a record-extending eighth time on Monday after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last season. Haaland finished second thanks to his 52 goals as Manchester City claimed the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. “I would say that I saw him so happy to be a contender, close to Messi and Mbappe and the rest of the players,” said Guardiola.