Haaland has time to win Ballon d’Or: Guardiola

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland was happy just to be in the running to win the Ballon d´Or after missing out to Lionel Messi for the coveted prize recognising the world´s best player.
Messi won the award for a record-extending eighth time on Monday after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last season. Haaland finished second thanks to his 52 goals as Manchester City claimed the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. “I would say that I saw him so happy to be a contender, close to Messi and Mbappe and the rest of the players,” said Guardiola.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins catches the ball during a practice session in Ahmedabad. — AFPAHMEDABAD: Australia...
The Nepal players greet the crowd after qualifying for the semi-finals. — ICCPARIS: Nepal rocked the United Arab...
Former Test captain Shahid Afridi called on Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf on Nov 3, 2023 at...
Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Management...
Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin. — Facebook/Jalal UddinKARACHI: Former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin...
England's Ben Stokes. — AFP/File AHMEDABAD: England star Ben Stokes on Friday said he will undergo surgery on his...