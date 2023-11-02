Three uplift projects approved

In this still, minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority on November 1, 2023. — Facebook/SM Tanveer

LAHORE: The 15th session of the Executive Committee of the Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority was held here on Wednesday.

Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the session at the New Ministers Block. The primary agenda consisted of a comprehensive review encompassing 15 key points. During the meeting, the committee approved the initiation of three pivotal projects. These include the establishment of five underground parking facilities in the vicinity of the Walled City area, the Thokar Niaz Beg to Mohlanwal Canal Road sewerage initiative and the waste recycling project.

In addition to the project green light, the committee took a significant stride by authorising the allocation of funds through the Project Development Fund (PDF), marking a pivotal step in advancing these initiatives.

Further strategic moves were made as the committee sanctioned the initiation of a commercial bank account and approved the procurement of new vehicles, aligning seamlessly with the Authority's overarching goals.

Administrative and financial matters, crucial to the Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority, were also addressed and ratified during the meeting. The minister underscored the importance of cost-effectiveness in project execution. He urged the committee to strive for efficiency, emphasising the need to conserve resources for broader societal benefits. He acknowledged the efforts of the caretaker government in enhancing public facilities.