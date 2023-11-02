Advertisements at Orange Train stations reviewed

Punjab Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad while chairing a meeting of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority on November 1, 2023. — Facebook/Ibrahim Hasan Murad

LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab Mass Transit Authority was held under Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Wednesday at his chamber.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Javed Qazi and MD PMA along with related persons. In the meeting, advertisements were reviewed at Orange Line train stations. The minister was told in a briefing by Secretary Javed Qazi that on October 20, two multinational companies’ representatives visited the stations.

A letter has been written to State Bank for installing ATM at all stations while a tender has been issued for short consultancy. Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said that SMDs should be installed at the appropriate places of the stations, but the idea of a restaurant on the roof of the stations is also suitable.

The provincial transport minister added that the space along and behind the stairs can be used. The Provincial Transport Minister directed that special care should be taken that the beauty of the building is not spoiled by the use of billboards and SMD, etc.