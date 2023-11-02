IBA students express solidarity with Palestinians

\Palestinians search for survivors in the rubble of a building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023. — AFP

Students of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, held a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on account of the Israeli atrocities and war crimes being committed against the vulnerable Palestinian civilians, including children, women, elderly and the ailing.

In the face of the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict, the IBA fraternity united to not only condemn the onslaught of the Israeli incursion but also to demand that a peaceful resolution be adopted to end the Palestinian plight.

The event was attended by Executive Director IBA Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Registrar Dr. Asad Ilyas, faculty, staff and students. Recently, a Palestinian solidarity week was also observed at the campus, where fundraising activities, solidarity prayers and various speaker sessions were arranged.

The audience were united in their demands for the violation of Palestinian human rights to be brought to an immediate end. Together, the IBA community made a powerful statement for peace, humanity and restoration of human rights and amenities for the Palestinians.