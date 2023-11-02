Don’t let them go

The increasing trend of young people from Pakistan emigrating for better job opportunities is troubling – especially at a time when the country needs skilled labour to move forward. This year, more than 750,000 educated people chose to seek employment overseas mainly due to uncertain economic and political situations here. This migration, however, has negative implications for Pakistan’s future.
The country cannot afford to lose its workforce which can help it climb up the ladder of success. I believe that through collective efforts and a shared vision, we can build a future where our talented young individuals choose to stay and thrive. All we need is the political will to make this happen.
Ayesha Waseem
Karachi
