Gazans are alone

Palestine is bleeding and Israel is carrying out the worst atrocities against civilians. Western and US rulers have thrown their weight behind Israel, extending their maximum military support to the settler state. Thousands of unarmed Palestinians have embraced martyrdom in the relentless Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip, and the death toll is increasing with every possible moment while thousands of others have been critically injured besides displacement of more than one million people. Calls for a ceasefire were vetoed by the US and the UK to pave the way for Israeli attacks.

But why are Muslim-majority countries not doing anything except for verbal condemnations? Do they have no compassion for the defenceless Palestinians? Are we here only to watch atrocities let loose by Israel against our Arab brothers? The situation is dismal and desperate, and there seems little chance that any Muslim state gets militarily involved and protects Palestinians against the Israeli forces.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob