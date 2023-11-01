Nine more killed in Kurram violence

The photo shows a gunman from a security force standing guard. — X/aly_husein

PARACHINAR: At least nine more people were killed and 14 injured as clashes in parts of Kurram district continued for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday, official and local sources said.

The dead included two children and a woman, they said, adding the area had been disconnected from the rest of the country and there were no means of communication.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran said efforts were underway to restore peace. He said a ceasefire was enforced in four areas, including Sadda, Balijkhel, Mangal Kunj, and Alizai.

The DPO said the forces had taken control of four positions of warring groups in these areas. However, firing was still going on in the four areas.

He said police and forces would be deputed after the positions were vacated to take steps to restore normalcy in the troubled spots.

The worsening law and order has disrupted routine life in Kurram as schools and business centres have remained closed. The internet service remained suspended while many roads were closed to traffic.