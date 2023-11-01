Achievement of excelling students celebrated

— provided by reporter

CHITRAL: Students exhibited their talent at different competitions here on Tuesday to celebrate the achievement of the position holders in the annual examination conducted by the Aga Khan University Examination Board.

The Aga Khan Education Service Pakistan Chitral organised a Merit Citation ceremony for top position holders in Annual Exam 2023 at the Aga Khan University Examination Board and held regional level competition in co-curricular activities.

Commandant Chitral Task Force, Col Bilal Jawaid attended the ceremony as chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Muhammad Ali and District Police Officer Ikramullah, Chief Executive Officer Aga Khan Education Service Pakistan Imtiaz Momin, Head of Education Aien Shah, educationist Dr. Mir Baiz Khan, District Education Officer Mahmood Ghaznavi, notables from educational institutions, and a good number of parents, teachers and students attended the ceremony.

The students showcased their talent in the first segment that was a competition between the finalists of the three Regional School Development Units (RSDUs), Booni, Mastuj and Lower Chitral.

The competition included hamd, naat, speeches and essay writing. The winners were awarded shields and certificates. General Manager AKESP Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral Brigadier (Retired) Khush Muhammad Khan welcomed the guests and briefed them about AKES’P interventions since its inception in Chitral in 1980.

He elaborated upon the ongoing developments including upgradation of schools, extended shifts, focus on education, establishment of labs, recruitment of competitive human resource and provision of uniform learning experience to children across the region.

Col Bilal acknowledged the contribution of AKESP in the development of the area and Pakistan with particular emphasis on girls’ education as it was evident from the fact that more than 50 percent of the students studying in AKESP schools were girls.

Dr Mir Baiz, an educationist, encouraged competition in which one competes to go ahead of others instead of leaving everybody behind.

He shed light on the importance of competition. He said that competition can be used for uplifting others by means of financial, knowledge and time. Senior Manager School Development, AKESP Chitral Zulfiqar Ali thanked the audience.