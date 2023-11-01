‘E-registration system to be better soon’

A representational image shows a person using a laptop. — Unsplash/File

Rawalpindi: On the directions of Punjab government, the local administration has started e-registration (online system) in government departments in Excise and Taxation (E&T), Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tehsil Office and several other departments but unfortunately public was facing hell like situation due to ‘system down’ from day one round the clock.

The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has also started e-registration of properties in Rawalpindi to eliminate the dependence of owners on ‘middlemen’ and eliminate chances of tempering with record during registration but public was not getting any kind of benefit due to outdated computer system round the clock.

Punjab Land Record Authority Deputy Director of Systems Development Farooq Qureshi said that users will be able to register sellers, buyers, and witnesses from the comfort of their home. With the passage of time, system will be better and people will be happy, he assured. Before introducing of e-registration system, the registration work was smoothly going because registration staff was sitting three days in Tehsil Office and three days in Katchery Office. But, now registration staff was only sitting here in Tehsil Office while thousands of clients in Katchery jurisdiction strongly protested against it and demanded to bound registration staff to sit here in Katchery office three days in a week.

The lawyer community including Advocate Chaudhry Nasir, Advocate Mian Muhammad Shahid, Chaudhry Rafiq and District Bar Association (DBA) President Faisal Niazi and general public have demanded higher authority either to bound registration branch to sit in Katchery Office which is head office or open e-registration also here in Katchery. The clients were facing hell-like situation in going to Tehsil Office, the lawyers and general public appealed. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha told ‘The News’ that Punjab government has provided the facility of e-registration to the people to serve people at their doorstep.

“A web portal has been created for e-registration which will eliminate the necessity of middlemen and instances of counterfeiting,” he said. This digital (online system) was introduced here in Rawalpindi over 5 months back in the month of May but still not stabilized. All works have been stopped in which transporters were not getting route permits, motorists were badly failed to register their motors or bikes and thousands of people were also failed to register land documents due to ‘system down’ fault in online system from day one.