Narcotics, injections worth millions seized

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement thwarted a bid to smuggle foreign prohibited Boston injections and narcotics worth a total of 30 million on Monday.

Syed Irfan Ali, a customs spokesman, said Collector Customs Enforcement Basit Maqsood Abbasi received information regarding a significant drug and Boston injection smuggling operation originating from Quetta.

Additional Collector of Customs Enforcement Amanullah Tareen formed a team to monitor vehicles entering Karachi from Balochistan via the RCD Highway.

On Monday morning, Moachko check post personnel intercepted a bus arriving from Gwadar. Following a thorough investigation, hidden secret compartments within the bus were discovered. The authorities seized Boston injections with an estimated value of 30 million, as well as 1,485 kilograms of weed valued at Rs27,100,000. As Three men were caught.