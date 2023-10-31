LHC orders de-sealing of Lal Haveli

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid is speaking to the media in this undated image. — APP/Flie

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf has ordered de-sealing the Lal Haveli immediately after declaring the decision of the local administration to seal it null and void.

The court said Sheikh Rashid’s residence be immediately de-sealed and instructed the quarters concerned to conduct a fresh hearing of the matter.

The court said that Sh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique’s pleas should be heard again and the complainants should be given a fair chance to present their stance in the best interest of justice. The court remarked that in India a law to this effect had been passed and the issue relating to trust properties had been settled once for all. However in Pakistan departments were not complying with laws and became active on their own will, he lamented,Later, speaking to media, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief emphasised that the Lal Haveli belonged to him as he was its rightful owner. He said the events of May 9 were unfortunate and expressed his staunch support for the army and sought forgiveness. The Lal Haveli has been Sheikh Rashid’s political base for 36 years.