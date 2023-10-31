Bugti rebuffs claims over ‘death squad’ in Balochistan

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti (left) addresses the press conference on September 10, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has advocated for a parliamentary debate on the issue of missing persons, discussing how it started and whether it preceded the conflict against the state.

He was responding to Senator Raza Rabbani’s bashing of the caretaker government viz-a-viz missing person’s issue and appointments in government entities, including that of serving army officers, during a Senate session on Monday.

The minister also addressed the term “death squad” as a political slogan often used near elections and said that banned terrorist organisations like BLA, BLF, UBA, BRA, and Lashkar-i-Balochistan were operating as death squads in the province, responsible for killing over 5,000 civilians.

He said that everyone knew who supported these organisations and emphasised the need to equip security forces to effectively deal with this challenge.

The minister clarified that if Senator Raza Rabbani was referring to a squad supported by the state, it was not appropriate. He said that the Constitution prohibits the maintenance of private armies. He acknowledged the right to peaceful protests and sit-ins and assured that negotiations with the protesters would be conducted peacefully.

Earlier, the caretaker government faced criticism in the Senate for making appointments in government bodies and incorporating military officers into civilian departments, which was deemed illegal and beyond their authority.

As the house resumed after a two-day break, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani immediately addressed the interior minister, Sarfraz Bugti, who was present in the house, about a sit-in staged outside the Parliament by senior politician Akhtar Mengal, his party (BNP), and civil society. They were protesting the issue of missing persons after they were not allowed by the police to do so outside the Press Club, and their microphones were removed.

Rabbani emphasised that the missing persons issue was a persistent problem that had now spread across the country, whereas it was once confined to Balochistan. He also mentioned what he referred to as death squads operating in the largest province.

The PPP legislator urged the minister that in democratic societies, such an issue of missing persons should not exist, except in countries like Israel. Therefore, he pressed for immediate action to address this problem.

He also suggested that legislation by the parliament (once it is established after the elections) should be considered to regulate the sensitive agencies.

In response, Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani quipped that the interior minister, who hails from Balochistan, was at their disposal. Rabbani agreed with the chair, noting that he was the only cabinet member present in the house at that time.

Rabbani then raised concerns about the caretaker government’s recent appointments in the NAB and the induction of a serving military officer as the head of Nadra. He also mentioned reports in newspapers that two more serving military officers were being inducted into PIMS and Poly Clinic. He emphasised that according to the law and Section 230 of the Elections Act, 2017, a caretaker government could not make such appointments but should only handle day-to-day business.

Senator Shahadat Awan of the PPP pointed out on a point of public importance that the rules do not permit the appointment of a leader of the house when there is no elected government in place. He urged the secretary of the Senate to revisit seat arrangements in the house in the absence of an elected government.

Awan recalled the stance taken by Senator Farooq H. Naek in 2013 when he was notified as Leader of the house, saying that he would not represent the premier but facilitate the house. The chair clarified that all ministers of state had been de-notified, and the prime minister had consented to the continuation of Muhammad Ishaq Dar as the Leader of the House.

Later, Senator Dar condemned the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, urging the Pakistani government to support an unconditional ceasefire and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. He called for discussing these issues with the Foreign Office and the caretaker government and passing a unanimous resolution to support the Palestinians.

Leader of the Opposition PTI’s Dr. Shahzad Waseem called for Pakistan to demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to blockades in Gaza, particularly while the UNSC was addressing the matter. He stressed the need for safe corridors to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Former prime minister and PPP lawmaker Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani advocated for the establishment of a Palestinian state according to the UN resolution and urged influential western powers to play a proactive role in mediating a just resolution.

Senator Ali Zafar of the PTI called for a political settlement and complete condemnation of the Israeli actions. He suggested writing to world parliaments on this issue and recounting the history of Israel’s actions.

BNP-Mengal Senator Naseema Eshan highlighted their sit-in to raise awareness about missing persons in Balochistan and called for informing the families of the missing persons about their whereabouts and alleged crimes. She questioned why the house could not also address the issue of their missing children while discussing Israeli actions against Palestinians. Interior Minister Bugti responded that it was not appropriate to compare the issue of Palestine with the problem of Balochistan. He mentioned that many so-called missing persons had disappeared voluntarily to join conflicts with security forces. He challenged Senator Raza Rabbani to debate the issue of missing persons and discouraged its use for political propaganda. He assured that the caretaker government was willing to negotiate with the members of BNP-Mengal, who were staging a sit-in in front of the Parliament House. The session was adjourned early after Senator Rabbani protested the absence of ministers during the discussion on the issue of Palestine.

The chairman directed the secretary of the Senate to ensure that ministers, including the foreign minister, be present in the house for the next session scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and then he adjourned the session.