Support of South Asian Muslims to Turkish independence cannot be forgotten: ambassador

Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti (c) sits alongside Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci (right) in this picture released on October 30, 2023. — X/@MOIofficialGoP

ISLAMABAD: The centenary celebrations of the Türkiye Republic on Monday evening at a local five-star hotel attracted a large number of guests from various walks of life.

Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti was the chief guest as he is in the discussions these days for the efforts to rid the country of illegal citizens from other countries, the most significant of those are Afghan nationals. Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci in his brief address reminded that the whole world was witnessing a historical milestone in the history of Türkiye through its centenary. “We are proud to have reached the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye.” “I commemorate Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our Republic, and express our gratitude to the holy martyrs and veterans who fought for the blessed cause and entrusted our beautiful homeland to us at the cost of their lives.”

Dr Pacaci reminded that the Republic of Türkiye signifies the rebirth of a noble nation from its ashes that preferred to die instead of making compromises about its liberty, independence and honour. “We are proud of being a member of such a heroic nation", he said. He recalled that the Turkish War of Independence was not only the success of the Turkish nation but also a well-documented part of our shared history with Pakistan. The sacrifices and selfless support by the South Asian Muslims during the Khilafat Movement, and their political and financial contributions to the Turkish sacred cause have and will never be forgotten.

Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci said that the Turkish Independence War has also become a profound inspiration for sub-continent Muslims in their struggle for freedom. Founding Father of Pakistan, Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah expressed his appreciation for the Turkish struggle and its exceptional leader, Atatürk, as the builder of modern Türkiye and an example to the rest of the world, especially to the Muslim states in the Far East.

Federal Ministers Nadim Jan, Khalil George and Foreign Secretary Dr Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi were among the guests of honour. Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi was the country’s ambassador to Türkiye before assuming the current office.

The plight of innocent Palestinians of Gaza and Israeli brutalities also came under discussion among the guests. The role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was lauded by the guests. Lieutenant General Nauman Zakaria Chief of Logistic Staff and senior officers from three services turned up at the reception in impressive numbers.