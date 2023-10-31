Police plan to boost night patrolling to fight crimes

Punjab Police officials while interacting. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Police have implemented a comprehensive plan for crime suppression and ensuring citizens’ safety through night patrolling and monitoring here on Monday.

The police stations have been reorganised into various categories and beats for improved efficiency. Night patrolling is being executed with the assistance of the Safe City Centre, and the use of Safe City cameras aids in identifying crime hotspots and sensitive areas.

Safe City resources are also enhancing police patrols and checkpoint operations, making them more effective. A targeted operation based on crime heat maps is in progress, involving the Dolphin Force, PRU, and Lahore Police, with the goal of strengthening patrolling.

SP Irtaza emphasised that stringent actions will be taken against those found responsible or negligent and all available resources from the Safe Cities system are being utilised for crime fighting.

Police and the PSCA apprehended a drug dealer. Using PSCA cameras, they targeted the suspect who was under surveillance. The drug dealer was arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

The PSCA team spotted the accused with drugs in the Baghbanpura area. The police checked the suspect, leading to the recovery of 1kg and 820 grams of hashish from the accused. A case was filed against the accused.

The Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Monday celebrated 4th anniversary of its United Nations INSARAG Certification. In this regard, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at Emergency Services Academy Lahore. Dr Gift Chatora, Acting Head of United Nations OCHA, Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

The Founder Emergency Services Pakistan Dr Rizwan Naseer along with senior officers of Rescue Punjab, PRT team members attended the ceremony. In his welcoming note, Founder Emergency Services Pakistan and Commander Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the members of the Pakistan Rescue Team on the 4th anniversary of its United Nations INSARAG Certification.

He also acknowledged the support of UN-OCHA Pakistan, UN-INSARAG Secretariat, Mentors, classifiers, and NDMA Pakistan to make this Certification possible. He also observed silence in respect for the individuals who lost their lives in earthquakes & disasters and offered prayers for them.