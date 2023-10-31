One dead in Jamrud accident

JAMRUD: One person died and three others were injured in a collision between two vehicles in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Monday.
Abbas Khan, a resident of Khugakhel area, died as a result of the accident in Tedi Bazaar, while three Afghan refugees were injured.The police said that two vehicles collided with each other and one of the cars later rammed into a trailer before colliding with a wall on the roadside.
