MCL launches operation against illegal constructions

MCL officials can be seen during an operation on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/Metropolitan Corporation Lahore

LAHORE: Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out a grand operation against illegal constructions and demolished several structures here Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that The News published various reports regarding ongoing illegal constructions in the MCL area and action was taken on those reports.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore/Administrator MCL Rafia Haider also gave special instructions to the MCL’s Chief Officer Iqbal Farid to take action against the buildings pointed out by the scribe in his reports.

MCL CO Iqbal Farid launched operation against illegal constructions early in the morning. During the operation, the shops of an illegal plaza located at Abdali Chowk were demolished while the pillars of the building were also demolished internally. The ongoing pillar construction at Kifayat Mall on Mall Road was demolished and the ongoing construction was stopped completely.

An illegal commercial construction on Bahawalpur Road was also razed. The ongoing construction at the Hajveri Centre at Chowk Chauburji was sealed while illegal constructions around Mohni Road, Bilal Ganj and Lakshmi Chowk were also sealed.

Iqbal Farid while talking to the scribe said indiscriminate action would be taken against all illegal constructions. He said an anti-encroachment operation was also conducted at Shahdara Chowk where all illegal encroachments were removed, hundreds of shops were destroyed and many houses were demolished, he said.