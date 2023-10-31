Criminal held in injured condition after encounter

Security personnel inspect a police compound after it was attacked by terrorists in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — AFP

Police successfully thwarted a snatching attempt, leading to the apprehension of one suspect with injuries, while his accomplice managed to escape at Bashir Chowk graveyard near Sector 6B of the New Karachi police precinct on Monday.

The police reported that while on patrol, they signaled two armed suspects on a motorcycle, who were acting suspiciously and appeared to be contemplating a criminal act. Rather than complying with the police's instructions to stop, the suspects resorted to opening fire upon seeing the officers. As a result, one of the accused, identified as Muhammad Shahbaz, was apprehended with injuries. A 30-bore pistol and the motorcycle were recovered from his possession. The police are currently obtaining the motorcycle's ownership record and further details about the arrested individual.

The injured suspect was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Ongoing investigations would seek to uncover more information related to this incident.