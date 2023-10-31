No hospital

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned in Balochistan to a neglected region – Kolwah. The place is one of the deprived areas of the province, where people are unable to access basic necessities such as water, education, and, most importantly, health facilities. It is shocking that Kolwah has no hospitals, and residents have to travel to other cities for treatment. This is not sustainable. Many critically ill patients lose their lives on their way to a health facility.

Kolwah urgently needs hospitals and doctors who can also treat emergency cases and save precious lives. The government is requested to establish hospitals and hire well-trained and highly qualified doctors for the people of Kolwah. We need authorities to take action urgently.

Zainab Islam

Kech