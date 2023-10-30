Book launching ceremony held

A representational image of a book. — Unsplash

PESHAWAR: The book launching ceremony of a woman columnist was held at the Peshawar Press Club here on Sunday.

The publication of the collection “Ehsaas” written by Naz Parveen was hailed as a promising addition in the field of literature by prominent writers, poets and intellectuals. Columnist Naz Parveen, who has written columns for local and national newspapers, gained the attention of literary circles with the publication of a collection of her columns.

The book launching ceremony was held in Peshawar. Poet and intellectual Bushra Farrukh presided over the event. President of Abasin Arts Council Abdul Rauf Rohila, President of Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, educationist Dr Tariq Mufti, well-known businessman and President of Abasin columnists Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, and deputy secretary Majlis Shura Hamdard Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah Bukhari and women poets were present on the occasion.