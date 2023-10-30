Three killed in firing incidents

A representational image shows a police tape. — Unsplash

Three people were killed in separate firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. A young man was killed in a firing incident that took place on the Ayesha Manzil flyover in Federal B area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased person was identified as 27-year-old Sheraz, son of Dilawar.

Police said they were investigating the killing from different angles. They added that the youth might have been murdered for offering resistance during a mugging bid or some personal enmity. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, another man, identified as 30-year-old Sajid, son of Majeed, was shot and killed in a firing incident in the Ranchore Line area. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy. Police said the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy died at a house in the Mauripur area due to accidental firing. He was identified as 18-year-old Adeel, son of Fazal. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Quoting the initial investigations, police said the boy died when a gun accidentally went off. Further investigations are under way.