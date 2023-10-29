Breast cancer awareness campaign, medical camps held

MIH officials with the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadar during one of the Breast Cancer Awareness events in this picture released on October 25, 2023. — Facebook/Maroof International Hospital

Islamabad: As part of its community support program, MIH implements a comprehensive breast cancer awareness campaign. And have organised around 55 Free Physical & Mental Health Awareness sessions, for women at college & university campuses, public & private offices and marginalised communities across the region; including CAA, NBP, PTCL, Ufone, RCCI, OGDCL, Bahria University, Roots Millenium Schools, Bahria University & Quaid e Azam University among many others, says a press release.

The three-month campaign activities include print, electronic & social media messages, distribution of information leaflet about self-examination, displays, presentations, face to face & online sessions. With an aim to educate people & empower them in their healthcare decisions. Additionally, Maroof International Hospital (MIH) offers 50% discount on mammograms from 1st Oct to 31 Dec 2023.

At a session, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Saira Mehmood Breast Surgeon MIH said that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women around the world. In 2018, 2.1 million new cases were reported with 627000 deaths. Given that Pakistan has the highest incidence rate of breast cancer among Asian countries, one in every nine women has a lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer, our women have very low rates of early detection and diagnose breast cancer at advance stages with fewer chances of survival said Dr. Saira. Hence, it is important to educate women about early detection, risk factors, self-examination & prevention of breast cancer she added, emphasizing women to notice any change in their breast appearance or inconsistency, & report it to a healthcare provider right away.

Zubia Zubair Psychologist & Psychotherapist MIH said diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer may induce psychological challenges such as anxiety, depression, anger, uncertainty about the future, hopelessness, desperateness, fear of recurrence of cancer, fear of separation from relatives, fear of pain, decrease in self-esteem & impairment of body image. She added that there is a dire need to counsel cancer patients and their families. In the same vein she said doctors & Psychologists, should arrange sessions with patients to assist them with physical, emotional & psychological trauma, before, during and post recovery period.