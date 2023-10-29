Businessmen urged to explore Africa through Ethiopia

Islamabad : Ethiopian Ambassador in Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, visited the Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday and highlighted untapped business, trade, and investment opportunities in Ethiopia and Africa.
Upon his arrival, the leadership of ICCI, including its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, warmly welcomed Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula. Addressing the gathering of businessmen, the ambassador emphasized the importance for Pakistan to establish a stronger presence in Africa, a continent with a population of over 1.4 billion people and immense potential.
He stressed that Africa is the future of global commerce and encouraged Pakistani businessmen to align themselves with these lucrative opportunities. Ethiopia, he pointed out, serves as a gateway to Africa, making it easier for businesses to trade across the continent.
He highlighted Ethiopia’s remarkable status as the fastest-growing economy, producing over 97 percent of clean, green, and sustainable energy from hydro, geothermal, and other renewable sources, making it an investment haven for global entrepreneurs. The Ambassador assured Pakistani investors of the Ethiopian government’s full support, inviting them to establish dedicated economic zones in the country.
He lauded the proactive efforts of the Pakistani business community, citing a significant visit made earlier this year by over 75 Pakistani businessmen, including representatives from ICCI. The ambassador said such visits were pivotal, underlining the principle that ‘seeing is believing.’ ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari praised Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula’s proactive role in fostering bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan over the past year.
