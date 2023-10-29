A representational image shows clouds in the sky. — Pixabay/File

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore it was 17.3°C and maximum was 30.2°C.

3rd annual urs

LAHORE: The third annual Urs of Hazrat Sakhi Syed Shabir Hussain Sabir is being held from November 1 to 3, 2023, near Niazi Adda, Lahore. The shrine’s caretaker Viki Butt can be contacted at 0300-5025217.