Sindh’s rulers don’t care how they’ll be remembered: MQM-P

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui speaking at a public gathering in this picture released on October 27, 2023. — Facebook/MQM (Muttahida Quami Movement)

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday said that “the bigoted, racist rulers of Sindh do not care what history will say about them”.

A statement issued by the MQM-P quoted Siddiqui as saying that Karachi pays billions of rupees in taxes but in return gets no basic facilities like potable water, electricity or transport.

He asked everyone to check the statistics to see how much tax the other cities in Pakistan pay, stressing that Karachi is the only way to save the country at this time.

He claimed that for the past four decades the real mandate and trust of Karachi has been with the MQM. He said Pakistan cannot run without Karachi. “Pakistan is the trust of our forefathers, and that it is our duty to save the country.”

He also said that the benefits of democracy are not reaching the doorsteps of ordinary Pakistanis. “We have sacrificed more than our share to keep Sindh united. Due to our efforts the missing population was enumerated in the census,” he claimed.

“We thought that the caretaker chief minister would work with justice, but it seems that the caretaker CM has caretakers. We had hoped that the caretaker CM would fulfil the demands of justice for the wrongdoings of the past 15 years.”