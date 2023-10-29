Ceasefire now

Words cannot describe the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. It is truly heart-wrenching to see the atrocities committed by Israel in the last 20 days in the small city. Tragically, over 7,000 civilians, including children, have lost their lives during these devastating attacks. A week back, a glimmer of hope emerged when the Rafah crossing, connecting Egypt to Gaza, was opened to allow the entry of 20 aid trucks to people trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip. But this could not help bring any kind of relief for people who are under the mercy of relentless bombing by Israel.

This situation demands the urgent attention of those who can make a ceasefire possible. The international community must unite and demand for immediate action against Israel’s atrocities.

Zamur Hafeez

Shapuk