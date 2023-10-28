Man held for raping cousin

Representational image of a handcuffed man. — AFP

LAHORE: Liaqatabad Police have arrested a suspect who raped his pregnant cousin after inviting her to his house. The suspect identified as Alakas had promised the victim to give her a job.

He invited her to his house, added intoxicating pills in the juice and as she fell unconscious, he raped the victim. SP Model Town Ammara Sherazi said the suspect had also blackmailed the victim to viral her videos.

SHO Imran Anwar said that after registration of a case, a team led by him arrested the suspect from a restaurant.