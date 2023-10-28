Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 26, 2023. — JUI-F/X

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani is expected to present the proposals for turning national reconciliation into political cooperation in the next few days, aiming to benefit the people and the country in terms of economic recovery through national reconciliation.

According to sources, former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani is working on helping the four major parties and all the other stakeholders out of present situation through a new formula of political cooperation at this stage, which he is expected to announce in the coming days that will transform this process of reconciliation into practical political cooperation.

Durrani’s national reconciliation formula has achieved its main goals in a short period of one month, as the process of political reconciliation has taken the form of formal political contacts and the country’s four major political parties are coming on the same page.

With the gradual reduction in the political temperature and a page of reconciliation, the clouds of doubts over the upcoming general elections have started to disappear.

Following in the footsteps of late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, Muhammad Ali Durrani, who is considered close to the establishment, initiated this process of national reconciliation on September 23 and everyone was asking “who’s behind” this process.

But then came a ‘thrilling twist’ when it was made clear that Muhammad Ali Durrani was doing all this under his own personal political thinking and no one was “behind” him, so the hopes further dwindled about the success of the process.

However, Muhammad Ali Durrani, who has been active in the political field for four decades, also seemed to give the argument of his absolute belief in the success of his political philosophy with the same intensity.

During this period, there was an active series of behind-the-scenes meetings.

The leaders of PTI, PMLN, PPP and JUI-F were adamant about their positions, but the behind-the-scenes meetings, discussions and arguments persuaded the leaders of all the four major parties to show flexibility.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari started the conversation, demanding the level-playing field, which reached the point of understanding by providing a favorable political and electoral environment for all.

Syed Khursheed Shah, a senior leader of the PPP, also said that no one can be excluded from the political process, adding that even after returning from four years of self-imposed exile, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif while addressing a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21 gave a pleasant surprise by unveiling a narrative of reconciliation.

Similarly, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a statement regarding national political reconciliation, while a day after the meeting with Muhammad Ali Durrani, the PTI’s delegation met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The PTI had earlier formally announced its agreement to Muhammad Ali Durrani’s three-point reconciliation formula of “Pakistan, Democracy and the Army”.

It has turned out to be a process in the political history of Pakistan as the PPP and PMLN agreed on the ‘Charter of Democracy’, but this time the PTI is also participating in this.

Returning to the political process after suffering the brunt of May 9 tragedy has become another test case for the PTI. The bitterness and statements of the past are today hindering the progress of all these parties towards the agenda of national reconciliation. The political analysts opined that if all these political parties continued to move forward in the same way, the real benefit of this process of reconciliation would be the economic recovery of the country, while the delivery and completion of the term of the democratic government in the next five years will also be a milestone. “But, what will be the practical form for it?” the political analyst questioned.