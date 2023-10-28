Will last lunar eclipse of 2023 be visible in Pakistan?

The full moon on a black background can be seen in this illustration on May 5, 2023. — Twitter/NasaMoon

ISLAMABAD: A lunar eclipse is set to grace skies in different parts of the world on Saturday (today), which will be the last chance to witness a grand celestial event this year for those who love peering into the skies.

Tomorrow’s lunar eclipse will be a partial penumbral lunar eclipse, as per a report published by Earth Sky - occurring for the second and last time in 2023 just two weeks after the last solar eclipse of 2023 that happened on October 14.

Earlier, the phenomenon occurred at the start of May this year.The eclipse will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the October 28 lunar eclipse will also be seen in Pakistan.It said that the eclipse would start in the wee hours of Saturday at 11:02pm (local time), peak at 01:14am and end at 03:26am on October 29 (Sunday).