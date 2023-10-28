 
Saturday October 28, 2023
Appointed

By Our Correspondent
October 28, 2023
The logo of the Punjab government. punjab.gov.pk
LAHORE:Danial Saleem Gillani has been posted as Secretary Information Punjab against a vacant post. In this regard, Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued notification here on Friday.

