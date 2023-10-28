LWMC holds anti-smog walk

Staff of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) seen at work. The News Flie

LAHORE:Showing its commitment to environmental responsibility, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), along with representatives from the Pak Mission Society and the students organised an anti-smog walk at Liberty Market, raising awareness about measures to prevent smog-related issues.

LWMC also launched "Child-Driven Climate Action Project" to promote significance of clean environment among students. This initiative, aimed at fostering environmental awareness and sustainability, has established Green Clubs in 10 schools catering to 8th, 9th, and 10th grade students. A recent highlight of the project involved more than 90 students and teachers affiliated with the Green Club, led by Project Officer Ayesha Tausif and Project Manager Ahmar Shehzad, visiting the LWMC compost plant. Under the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, Public Relations Officer LWMC Umar Chaudhary, Community Interface Specialist Faizan Elahi Zaheer, and Manager Compost M Yasir gave a briefing to the students. During their visit to the Mehmood Booti facility, the students received a comprehensive briefing on the waste segregation, recycling, and composting processes.