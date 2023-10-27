US envoy calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan David Blome called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday.
The prime minister highlighted steps being taken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilization of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process.
Regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, were also discussed. The prime minister also emphasised the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States, a statement issued by the PM House said.
