Nawaz likely to start political meetings next week

PMLN supremo and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif makes a fist during a massive power show in Lahore after returning to Pakistan on October 21, 2023. — Facebook/PMLN

LAHORE: PMLN supremo and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif may start a marathon of public meetings across the country to mobilize the nation for the upcoming general elections from next week.

Party sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif may start his political engagements next week with directions to the leaders to prepare the party’s election campaign plan.

As part of the election campaign, Nawaz Sharif will hold rallies and conventions to mobilize people across the country with instructions to provincial organizations of the party to make arrangements for the schedule of meetings, the party sources said.

The PMLN’s provincial organizations have invited Nawaz Sharif for rallies in their respective districts and the first election rally is likely to be held in Kasur.

Similarly, party sources said, the PMLN KPK has invited the party supremo to kick-start his election campaign from Mansehra. There are similar invitations from Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

However, Nawaz Sharif has directed all the provincial presidents of PML-N to make a list of events with dates to take final decision after consultation with Maryum Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

On the other hand, the party leadership has instructed all provincial, district and tehsil level officials, leaders and ticket holders to be active in their respective constituencies for corner meetings. Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Vice President Hamza Shehbaz will also hold rallies in separate areas, party sources claimed.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement of PTI’s Dr Yasim Rashid who challenged Nawaz to contest the next election against her, PML-N Punjab leader Azma Bukhari questioned: “Madam, if you have the courage, tell the truth to the nation why did you plan the coup on May 9?” She further said that if you (Dr Yasmin) have the courage, tell the nation about the conspiracy to create sedition and riots in Pakistan to a crisis, and if you have courage, first respond to your audios in which you were planning May 9 incidents. “Mian Nawaz Sharif and his party have beaten you three times and this time too Nawaz Sharif will contest the election from his constituency and you should worry about yourself and your seat, whether you will be in the election or not because it was not known yet.” The frustration of the jail was visible from Dr Yasmin’s hollow statements and tall claims, Azma concluded.