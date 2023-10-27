Polish envoy visits Water Expo

People stand on a stall during the 7th Water and Energy Exhibition in Lahore on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Pak Water Expo

LAHORE: Ambassador of Poland Mace Pizarski arrived at the 7th Water and Energy Exhibition being held at Expo Centre here Thursday.

Aab-e-Pak Authority also organised a workshop on Polish Water Filtration Technologies for the participants. Aab-e-Pak Authority CEO Syed Zahid Aziz also attended the event.

Ambassador of Poland presented a memorial to Syed Zahid Aziz in recognition of his extraordinary services in the water sector. Many Polish firms participated in the workshop through a video call.

Polish Ambassador while speaking on the occasion said modern water filtration technologies would be introduced in Pakistan by Polish firms. International researchers Dr Azim Ali Shah and water expert Dr Fazeela also spoke on the occasion. At the end of the workshop, CEO Syed Zahid Aziz presented Pakistan's cultural gift to the Polish Ambassador.

On the other hand, Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed also attended the 7th Water and Energy Exhibition on the second day and visited various national and international stalls. A briefing was given to Wasa MD on modern technology. Ghafran Ahmed paid a special visit to the stall set up by the Polish Embassy.

He said that the holding of this exhibition would open up new investment opportunities in Pakistan. He stressed joint measures to save water.