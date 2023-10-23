Pedo earning KP income worth billions: advisor

Caretaker Advisor KP on Energy & Power Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah chairing a meeting in Peshawar on October 1, 2023. — X/EPDKPGovt

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Adviser for Planning & Development, Energy & Power and Minerals Development Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah has said Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (Pedo) is a major source of annual income worth billions of rupees.

He said that under the supervision of Pedo, work is currently underway on 42 energy projects of transmission lines including hydro and solar power. The completion of these projects would prove to be a game changer for the stability and economic development of the province, he added.

While presiding over a meeting during his visit to Pedo House, the advisor said that the KP Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC) was playing a key role in improving the electricity system in the province and enabling the delivery of its own electricity.

He said the higher forums would be contacted soon to recover the arrears pending against the federal government.Engineer Naeem Khan, the Pedo chief executive, said that organisation had successfully completed seven hydropower projects from which a total of 161 megawatts of electricity was being generated and earning the province more than Rs4 billion annually.

He further said that Pedo had prepared a financial plan for the next 10 years, under which several projects of 2000 megawatts would be completed, which would earn the province Rs50 billion annually.