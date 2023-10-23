 
Minor girl recovered

By Our Correspondent
October 23, 2023
A representational image of a police tape. — AFP/File

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have recovered an abducted girl child and arrested the alleged abductor from Banda Oghi in Mansehra on Sunday.